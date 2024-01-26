Left Menu

SC restrains Maharashtra from continuing with construction at Futala Lake in Nagpur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 14:59 IST
SC restrains Maharashtra from continuing with construction at Futala Lake in Nagpur
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has asked the Maharashtra government and its metro rail corporation not to carry out any construction activity at the famous Futala Lake in Nagpur.

The lake, built by Bhosle Kings over 60 acres of land, is one of the important water bodies in Maharashtra.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Satish Chandra Sharma, on Thursday, took note of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayan that an order of status quo on the ongoing construction was needed to save the water body.

He said concrete structures have come up at the lake.

Observing that ''there are anyway few wetlands remaining in the country'', the bench asked the authorities to refrain from continuing with the construction activities for the time being and sought to know as to when they will remove the concrete structures including viewers' gallery at the lake.

Shankarnarayan said that despite the Ministry of Environment and Forest declaring the lake a wetland, more than 7,000 tonnes of concrete had been dumped in the tank and construction work for a steel fountain in the middle of the lake was being done in the name of beautification of the place.

He also said 16,000 square feet of land along the lake was being converted into a viewer's gallery.

The bench was hearing the plea of NGO 'Swaach Nagpur Abhiyaan'.

The plea said the Futala Lake is a wetland and large-scale construction there may destroy the ecosystem and aquatic life there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024