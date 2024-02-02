Fire from gas explosion in Kenyan capital kills 2, injures at least 165 -media
The fire, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood, started just before midnight at a gas refilling company, whose building was badly damaged, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media platform X. Wesley Kimeto, commander in charge of police in Embakasi, was quoted saying on the Standard newspaper's X account that at least two people were confirmed dead from the incident.
A fire resulting from a gas explosion in Kenya's capital Nairobi killed two people and injured at least 165, a local newspaper said on Friday, citing police. The fire, in Nairobi's Embakasi neighbourhood, started just before midnight at a gas refilling company, whose building was badly damaged, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said on social media platform X.
Wesley Kimeto, commander in charge of police in Embakasi, was quoted saying on the Standard newspaper's X account that at least two people were confirmed dead from the incident. Adamson Bungei, Nairobi area's police commander, was quoted on the Standard's X account saying at least 165 people had been injured and taken to hospital.
Reuters pictures from the scene of the fire showed one body lying on the ground, covered with a blanket, while Reuters television footage showed several nearby houses burning.
