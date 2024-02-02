Left Menu

Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, 17 IAS officers transferred

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:57 IST
The Rajasthan government has transferred 17 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Gaurav Goyal who has been appointed secretary to the Governor.

The state personnel department issued orders in this regard late on Thursday night.

Subir Kumar, posted as secretary to the Governor, has been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education). IAS Bhawani Singh Detha posted on this post has been appointed as Principal Secretary (Planning).

Among the IAS officers who have been transferred are Vikas S Bhale, Dr Prithvi Raj and PC Kishan.

The state government has also given posting to IPS officers Amit Jain, Shaheen C, Prashant Kiran and B Aditya, who were awaiting posting orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

