CBI searches at premises of NGO founded by activist Harsh Mander

The CBI has registered a case of alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander and searched its premises on Friday, officials said.

Mander is a former member of the Sonia Gandhi-led National Advisory Council during the erstwhile UPA government.

The FIR has been registered against Mander and his NGO, the Centre for Equity Research for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act following a complaint by the Union Home Ministry.

