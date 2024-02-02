China hopes Sweden to keep promoting political resolution to Korean peninsula issue
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:09 IST
- Country:
- China
China is hoping that Sweden can continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political resolution to the Korean peninsula issue, said Liu Xiaoming, special representative of the Chinese government on Korean peninsula affairs.
Liu made the remarks during a meeting with his Swedish counterpart on Thursday, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
