Iraq's armed group Nujaba says will continue attacks against U.S. forces - statement
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-02-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 14:49 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iran-backed Iraqi armed group Nujaba said on Friday it will continue launching attacks on U.S. forces until they withdraw from Iraq and the Gaza war ends.
