Jordan briefly detains four Israelis who mistakenly crossed border - state TV

Asked about the incident, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson on Jordan said: "Last night, the Ministry received a report about four young Israelis who, during a jeep trip, accidentally crossed the border in Wadi Rum area and were detained for questioning on the spot by the Jordanian local authorities. "Upon receiving the report, the Israeli consulate in Jordan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with the relevant authorities to bring about their speedy return to Israel. A few hours later, they all returned, safely, to Israel."

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 16:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jordanian border guards briefly arrested four Israelis on Thursday who had mistakenly crossed the border, Jordanian state TV reported on Friday citing a military source.

Investigations showed they crossed by mistake and were later returned to Israeli authorities via official channels, the TV said. Asked about the incident, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson on Jordan said: "Last night, the Ministry received a report about four young Israelis who, during a jeep trip, accidentally crossed the border in Wadi Rum area and were detained for questioning on the spot by the Jordanian local authorities.

"Upon receiving the report, the Israeli consulate in Jordan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs worked with the relevant authorities to bring about their speedy return to Israel. A few hours later, they all returned, safely, to Israel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

