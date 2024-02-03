Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, Lunch, Day 2

England 1st Innings Zak Crawley not out 15 Ben Duckett not out 17 Extras 0 Total For no loss in 6 overs 32 Bowling Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-6-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-0, Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-3-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-1-0.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday. India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Bairstow b Anderson 209 Rohit Sharma c Pope b Shoaib Bashir 14 Shubman Gill c Foakes b Anderson 34 Shreyas Iyer c Foakes b Hartley 27 Rajat Patidar b Rehan Ahmed 32 Axar Patel c Rehan Ahmed b Shoaib Bashir 27 Srikar Bharat c Shoaib Bashir b Rehan Ahmed 17 Ravichandran Ashwin c Foakes b Anderson 20 Kuldeep Yadav not out 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Root b Rehan Ahmed 6 Mukesh Kumar c Root b Shoaib Bashir 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (All out in 112 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-40, 2-89, 3-179, 4-249, 5-301, 6-330, 7-364, 8-383, 9-395, 10-396 Bowling: James Anderson 25-4-47-3, Joe Root 14-0-71-0, Tom Hartley 18-2-74-1, Shoaib Bashir 38-1-138-3, Rehan Ahmed 17-2-65-3. England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley not out 15 Ben Duckett not out 17 Extras: 0 Total: (For no loss in 6 overs) 32 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 2-1-6-0, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-22-0, Kuldeep Yadav 1-0-3-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-1-0.

