Woman, two minor children found hanging in home in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district

PTI | Balod | Updated: 03-02-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 12:01 IST
A 28-year-old woman and her two minor children were found hanging in their home in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect that the woman killed her two children first before dying by suicide.

The bodies of Hemlata Sahu, her son Khomedra (4) and daughter Trisha (2) were found hanging in their home at Kochera village under Gurur police station limits on Friday, a police official here said.

The woman's husband is a mason and he was out on work at the time, while her father-in-law was in a hospital to take care of Hemlata's mother-in-law, who is unwell, the official said, citing preliminary information.

When the woman's father-in-law returned home in the afternoon, he found the main door locked from inside. He peeped through the window and saw the trio hanging from the ceiling, he said.

The mother and toddlers were hanging from sarees, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems the woman killed her children first and then hanged herself. However, no suicide note was found at the spot. The exact details of the matter will be known after the arrival of the postmortem report and further investigation," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he added.

In a similar case on December 29 last year, a couple and their 14-year-old daughter were found hanging in their home in capital Raipur.

Earlier on December 25, a 40-year-old man allegedly gave poison to his wife and two minor daughters before consuming it himself in Durg district. The man and one of the girls died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

