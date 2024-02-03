Left Menu

No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces -security sources

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:00 IST
(Recasts with security sources saying there was no attack on al-Harir air base) CAIRO, Feb 3 (Reuters) -

No attack on the al-Harir air base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq was detected on Saturday, three security sources told Reuters, shortly after Islamic Resistance in Iraq militants claimed to have targeted the base. On Friday, the U.S. military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in northeastern Jordan that killed three U.S. troops.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza began in October, the U.S. military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

