Court allows Hemant Soren to participate in trust vote in Jharkhand assembly

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:23 IST
Hemant Soren
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Ranchi on Saturday allowed former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on February 5.

Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case, filed a petition before the special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court, seeking permission to participate in the trust vote sought by the new Champai Soren government.

Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

