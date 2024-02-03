West African bloc ECOWAS to hold extraordinary meeting over junta states' exit decision
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 03-02-2024 17:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 16:58 IST
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has scheduled an extraordinary meeting of its mediation and security council for Feb. 8 to discuss a joint decision by junta-led countries Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso to leave the bloc.
ECOWAS has invited members to the ministerial-level meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja, according to one of the invitations dated Friday and seen by Reuters on Saturday.
