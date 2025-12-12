Yves Bissouma's Return to Mali's Africa Cup of Nations Squad
Mali has included Yves Bissouma in their squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals despite his absence from games this season due to injury. Coach Tom Saintfiet named Bissouma in a 28-player roster for the tournament in Morocco, with Mali's first game against Zambia on December 22.
Long-term absentee Yves Bissouma has been included in Mali's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations finals, despite not having played for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Coach Tom Saintfiet made the announcement as he revealed a 28-man selection for the tournament set in Morocco.
The 29-year-old midfielder has not featured for Tottenham since being sidelined before the Super Cup match against Paris Saint-Germain in August, followed by ankle surgery two months later due to an injury sustained during a World Cup qualifier. Mali's Group A campaign kicks off against Zambia in Casablanca, before facing host nation Morocco and Comoros.
Bissouma is part of a robust squad, including key goalkeepers like Djigui Diarra, and defenders such as Ousmane Camara and Woyo Coulibaly. The squad also features talented midfielders, with Bissouma alongside Mohammed Camara and Lassana Coulibaly, marking Mali's intent to make a significant impact at the tournament.
