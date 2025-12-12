Jharkhand Man Nabbed for Supplying Malicious Apps

A 26-year-old man from Jamtara, Jharkhand, was apprehended by Delhi Police for his alleged involvement in a series of online frauds utilizing a malicious remote-access mobile application, officials reported Friday.

The suspect, identified as Umesh Kumar Rajak, was detained in Deoghar on December 5, following an intensive technical investigation linked to a case where a Delhi resident lost Rs 1.2 lakh in a cyber fraud incident.

This fraudulent activity involved impersonating an electricity department official, prompting the victim to install a 'Customer Support' APK that granted remote access, facilitating the illicit transfer of funds through digital payment apps.