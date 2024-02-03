Left Menu

Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Two Naxalites were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Narayanpur district, police said on Saturday. The encounter took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation on Friday evening, an official said.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 03-02-2024 18:38 IST
Two Naxalites were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Saturday. The encounter took place in the forest near Gomagal village under Orchha police station limits, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation on Friday evening, an official said. The operation was launched following a tip-off about the presence of 'Arab' alias Kamlesh, the secretary of the Nelnar area committee of Maoists, local organisation squad (LOS) commander Somdu and other Maoists in the area, he said.

After the exchange of fire, bodies of two Naxalites, along with a .12-bore gun and a muzzle-loading gun, were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the deceased Naxalites is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that a search is underway in the nearby areas. Earlier this week, three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in the encounter in Sukma district of the state.

