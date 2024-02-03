Left Menu

Cops rescue teen reported missing in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 03-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 19:28 IST
Cops rescue teen reported missing in Latur
The police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Maharashtra's Latur district nine months ago, an official said on Saturday.

The teen was reported missing from her home in Ausa in May 2023, and based on a complaint lodged by her parents, a case of kidnapping was registered, the official said.

Using technical inputs, the anti-human trafficking unit traced the girl to different districts over the last nine months and tracked her down in Dahivadi on January 29, he said. The girl was living with a man, who is on the run, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

