Cops rescue teen reported missing in Latur

The police have rescued a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped from her house in Maharashtra's Latur district nine months ago, an official said on Saturday.

The teen was reported missing from her home in Ausa in May 2023, and based on a complaint lodged by her parents, a case of kidnapping was registered, the official said.

Using technical inputs, the anti-human trafficking unit traced the girl to different districts over the last nine months and tracked her down in Dahivadi on January 29, he said. The girl was living with a man, who is on the run, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)