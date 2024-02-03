Russia says 5 killed after Ukraine attack on bakery in occupied east

(Adds emergencies ministry saying 5 killed, TASS report of 7 killed) Feb 3 (Reuters) -

Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of five people were pulled from the rubble of a bakery in the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Saturday following what Russian-installed officials said was a Ukrainian attack. "In Lysychansk, employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations rescued six people from under the rubble. The bodies of five victims were also recovered," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted a spokesperson for Russian-installed operational services in the region as saying seven civilians had been killed. Previously Russian media quoted military police as saying two people were killed. The emergencies ministry posted video of a crushed car being hoisted out of the rubble of a two-story building. Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russian said it annexed in 2022.

Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident. Earlier, Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Luhansk region by Moscow, said dozens of people may be under the rubble.

