Left Menu

Russia says eight killed, 10 injured in Ukraine attack on bakery in occupied east

Previously Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of five people had been pulled from the rubble and six people were rescued. Telegram channels of Russian-installed officials posted video of a crushed car being hoisted out of the rubble around a ruined building.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 00:12 IST
Russia says eight killed, 10 injured in Ukraine attack on bakery in occupied east

A Russian-installed health official in the occupied region of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine said 8 people were killed and 10 injured after Ukraine shelled a two-storey building housing a bakery on Saturday.

"According to operational data, as a result of the shelling of the Lysychansk bakery, 8 people were killed, 10 were injured with varying degrees of severity," Natalya Pashchenko, the Luhansk health minister, said on her Telegram channel. Previously Russia's emergencies ministry said the bodies of five people had been pulled from the rubble and six people were rescued.

Telegram channels of Russian-installed officials posted video of a crushed car being hoisted out of the rubble around a ruined building. Reuters could not immediately independently verify any details of the report coming out of an area Russian said it annexed in 2022. Ukrainian officials have not made any statement on the incident.

The Russian-controlled Luhansk Information Centre said Ukraine shelled the bakery using the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket System. Earlier, Leonid Pasechnik, put in charge of Ukraine's Luhansk region by Moscow, said dozens of people may be under the rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024