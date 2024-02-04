U.S. carrying out new strikes in Yemen, US officials say
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 02:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States launched a series of strikes against Iran-linked targets in Yemen on Saturday, two U.S. officials told Reuters, in what appeared to be a second day of retaliatory operations following a deadly attack on American troops last weekend.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. The United States on Friday carried out strikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps(IRGC) and militias it backs, reportedly killing nearly 40 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Yemen
- U.S.
- Islamic Revolutionary Guard
- American
- Syria
- Iraq
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden hopeful for bipartisan package in Senate on U.S.-Mexico border next week
Sam Burns shoots 61, leads The American Express with amateur Nick Dunlap in the hunt
Indian Americans in Boston celebrate Ram Mandir inauguration and Republic Day
US personnel suffer minor injuries in Iraq base attack: U.S. official
Alpine skiing-American Shiffrin extends victory record with 95th career win