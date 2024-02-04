Left Menu

Man from Navi Mumbai loses Rs 10.13 lakh in online 'task' fraud; 4 booked

Subsequently, the victim made payments totalling Rs 10,13,005 into the bank accounts and through UPI IDs as instructed, an official from cyber police station said.However, after completing the tasks, the victim neither received the promised returns nor his money was refunded.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:09 IST
Man from Navi Mumbai loses Rs 10.13 lakh in online 'task' fraud; 4 booked
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has allegedly lost Rs 10.13 lakh after being lured with the promise of high returns for some online tasks, police said on Sunday.

The cyber police station in Navi Mumbai has registered a case against four persons in this connection, they said.

The accused contacted the victim, a resident of Old Panvel area, between January 16 and 27 and offered him to undertake some online prepaid tasks. They forwarded him certain links, assigned the tasks and promised lucrative returns. Subsequently, the victim made payments totalling Rs 10,13,005 into the bank accounts and through UPI IDs as instructed, an official from cyber police station said.

However, after completing the tasks, the victim neither received the promised returns nor his money was refunded. When he asked the accused for payment, they gave evasive responses. The victim then filed a police complaint, based on which a case was on Wednesday registered against four persons under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024