Man from Navi Mumbai loses Rs 10.13 lakh in online 'task' fraud; 4 booked

A 37-year-old man from Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra has allegedly lost Rs 10.13 lakh after being lured with the promise of high returns for some online tasks, police said on Sunday.

The cyber police station in Navi Mumbai has registered a case against four persons in this connection, they said.

The accused contacted the victim, a resident of Old Panvel area, between January 16 and 27 and offered him to undertake some online prepaid tasks. They forwarded him certain links, assigned the tasks and promised lucrative returns. Subsequently, the victim made payments totalling Rs 10,13,005 into the bank accounts and through UPI IDs as instructed, an official from cyber police station said.

However, after completing the tasks, the victim neither received the promised returns nor his money was refunded. When he asked the accused for payment, they gave evasive responses. The victim then filed a police complaint, based on which a case was on Wednesday registered against four persons under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

