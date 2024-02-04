Protest at police station in MP over dispute; 1 held, case registered against 4 persons

Several members of a community staged a protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after a scuffle between a tailor and some persons of another community following a dispute, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against four persons and arrested one of them in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Four persons had a dispute with a tailor over the stitching of clothes which led to a scuffle between them on Saturday night, he said.

As per a complaint, a cleric was also allegedly manhandled during the incident, the official said.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the Kotwali police station and staged a protest.

The police have booked four persons in connection with the incident and one of them has been arrested, the official said.

