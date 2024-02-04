Left Menu

Protest at police station in MP over dispute; 1 held, case registered against 4 persons

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 04-02-2024 11:52 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 11:29 IST
Protest at police station in MP over dispute; 1 held, case registered against 4 persons
Representative image
Several members of a community staged a protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh city after a scuffle between a tailor and some persons of another community following a dispute, police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against four persons and arrested one of them in connection with the incident which took place on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Four persons had a dispute with a tailor over the stitching of clothes which led to a scuffle between them on Saturday night, he said.

As per a complaint, a cleric was also allegedly manhandled during the incident, the official said.

After the incident, a large number of people gathered outside the Kotwali police station and staged a protest.

The police have booked four persons in connection with the incident and one of them has been arrested, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

