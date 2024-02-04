Denver shooting injures at least 6 people, police say
At least six people were injured in an early morning shooting in Denver Sunday, police said.
Investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court, where six victims were located, the Denver Police Department said in a social media post.
The identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.
Officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect, police said.
