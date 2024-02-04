Delhi Police busts fake call centre racket, arrests three

The Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a fake call centre racket operating in the Paschim Vihar area that was allegedly duping US nationals on the pretext of providing online support with the arrest of three men.

Shubham Chaudhary (24), Akhil Baradia (30) and Rahul Gusain (26) -- all residents of Delhi -- were arrested on Saturday.

On January 30, a tipoff was received at the Outer district's cyber police station regarding a call centre that was allegedly cheating US nationals.

''We got to know about people involved in large-scale cheating of US citizens by posing as executives of leading Internet companies and inducing them to pay to solve their problems,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The officer further said a raid was conducted and three people were apprehended.

The accused used English names and posed as executives of leading Internet companies. During interrogation, it was revealed that they used illegal techniques, causing wrongful loss to the state exchequer, he said. They were cheating people based in the US on the pretext of solving their problems and charging hefty amounts, the officer said.

The police also seized five laptops with written scripts and two WiFi routers.

''We have registered a case and an investigation is underway,'' said the officer.

