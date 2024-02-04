Left Menu

3 operatives of gangster Goldy Brar arrested: Punjab Police

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-02-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 21:12 IST
Three operatives of gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested in a joint operation by the Punjab Police and central agencies, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amritpal Singh alias Gujjar of Kaloli in Banur, Kamalpreet Singh of Devinagar Abrawa in Banur, and Prem Singh of Amrala in Dera Bassi.

All the accused faces several criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and under the Arms Act in Punjab.

They were also allegedly involved in the firing at the house of a businessman in Sector 5 of Chandigarh on January 19.

DGP Yadav said that acting on the input of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, police teams jointly with the Chandigarh Police tracked them on their way from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh and nabbed them at Gorakhpur Railway Station with the assistance of the local police.

He said as per the preliminary investigations accused Amritpal Singh and Kamalpreet Singh opened fired in the residential area in Sector 5, Chandigarh, while the third accused, Prem Singh, had facilitated their escape from the crime scene by providing his car and harbouring them at his house.

''Later, on the directions of Goldy Brar, the trio fled to Bihar on January 27 and took shelter at Gurdwara Patna Sahib for two days before shifting to the hideout provided at village Chhitauli in Bihar by Goldy Brar,'' the DGP said, adding that in the morning of February 4, they had left the hideout in order to shift to a new place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

