Left Menu

Bihar Education Officials Visit Tamil Nadu to Learn Best Practices

The Pudhumai Penn Thittam to encourage girl students to pursue higher education, Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme aimed at filling gaps in learning were among the schemes taken up for discussion in the interactive meet with district level education officials from Bihar, a government press release here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 22:27 IST
Bihar Education Officials Visit Tamil Nadu to Learn Best Practices
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar education officials on Monday took part in a workshop held by the Tamil Nadu school education department on its schemes to further improve the quality of education and better the learning skills of students. The 'Pudhumai Penn Thittam' to encourage girl students to pursue higher education, 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme aimed at filling gaps in learning were among the schemes taken up for discussion in the interactive meet with district level education officials from Bihar, a government press release here said. Twenty seven Bihar officials took part in the workshop on May 6 and nearly 100 officials participated in sessions held before. The workshop commenced on April 22 and it will conclude on May 24 and totally, five sessions have been scheduled to be held on the special initiatives of Tamil Nadu in the field of school education. About 250 officials from the northern state are set to participate in all the sessions put together. The 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme addresses the learning gaps due to the Covid-19 pandemic among students in classes 1 to 8 and cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to each of the beneficiary is a key feature of the Pudhumai Penn Thittam. The Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school students, schools of excellence are among the several initiatives undertaken by the state government's school education department and all such initiatives were discussed, the release added. Director of School Education Department G Arivoli led the officials in explaining the state's initiatives to counterparts from Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024