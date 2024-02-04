Three held with Rs 58.32 lakh cash at Muzaffarnagar railway station
Three people were detained with Rs 58.32 lakh in cash from Muzaffarnagar railway station here on Sunday. It is suspected that the money was meant to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police said.Superintendent of Police City Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, police have started conducting checks against illegal money.In this connection, cash worth Rs 58.32 lakh was recovered from three men from the Muzaffarnagar railway station.
- Country:
- India
Three people were detained with Rs 58.32 lakh in cash from Muzaffarnagar railway station here on Sunday. It is suspected that the money was meant to be used in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, police said.
Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat told reporters that ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, police have started conducting checks against illegal money.
In this connection, cash worth Rs 58.32 lakh was recovered from three men from the Muzaffarnagar railway station. They were detained, he said.
The case has been handed over to the Income Tax department for further action, Prajapat said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Satyanarayan Prajapat
- Prajapat
- Muzaffarnagar
- Rs 58.32
ALSO READ
Congress gears up for Lok Sabha campaign on Feb 3 from Delhi, to observe pledge day to safeguard democracy
YSRCP Lok Sabha member Sri Krishna Devarayalu quits party, Parliament
Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM
All partners of INDIA bloc will unitedly fight Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal: Congress' Jairam Ramesh in Assam.
"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is a true symbol of India's strength and valour": Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla