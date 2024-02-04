Left Menu

Criminal arrested after encounter in Meerut

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after he was injured in an encounter on Sunday evening in the Kankarkheda police station area here, police said, adding that he had allegedly shot at a sub-inspector recently.The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar.Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the police, acting on a tip-off, asked him to stop during checking.

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 04-02-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 22:03 IST
Criminal arrested after encounter in Meerut
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested after he was injured in an encounter on Sunday evening in the Kankarkheda police station area here, police said, adding that he had allegedly shot at a sub-inspector recently.

The arrested accused has been identified as Anuj Kumar.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the police, acting on a tip-off, asked him to stop during checking. However, he turned away his motorcycle, and tried to flee. Police then started chasing him, following which he fell from the motorcycle. Then, the accused started running and fired at police with the intention to kill them, Sajwan said.

Police in self-defense fired at him, and he sustained injuries on his leg.

Meanwhile, a man accused of shooting at a sub-inspector during a robbery bid died of bullet wounds sustained in an encounter with police on Saturday.

On January 22, Vinay Kumar had escaped by firing at police, wounding Sub-inspector Munesh Kumar.

Vinay Kumar died during treatment late on Saturday evening after being shot in retaliation in a police encounter in which a constable was also injured.

Another criminal involved in the incident Naresh Sagar has also been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024