77-year-old businessman robbed, killed in Goa; two held

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 05-02-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 77-year-old businessman at his house in a village in North Goa, police said on Monday. The victim, Narottam Singh Dhillon alias Nims Dhillon, was found dead in his villa in Pilerne-Marra village on Sunday morning, an official said.

Following a probe, the Porvorim police arrested the accused, Jitendra Ramachandra Sahu (32) and Nitu Shankar Rahuja (22), from Navi Mumbai in neighbouring Maharashtra, deputy superintendent of police Vishwesh Karpe said.

According to the police, the victim, who hailed from Punjab, had been living in Goa since 2015.

Investigations revealed that the accused had visited the victim on Saturday night and had allegedly killed him and robbed him of gold, his mobile phone and a rented car, they said.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim was allegedly smothered to death, and minor injury marks were found on his body, police said.

The Navi Mumbai police were informed about the duo's movements and detained them, and a team from Porvorim police took their custody by Sunday evening, Karpe told PTI.

The accused hail from Madhya Pradesh. Jitendra was involved in stock trading, while Nitu worked at an air-conditioner showroom in Bhopal, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

