Angry at widow not talking to him, Indore man sets her flat ablaze; arrested

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:21 IST
A man was arrested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday for allegedly setting ablaze the flat of a woman who had stopped talking with him, a police official said.

Tarun Dhaketa (32) broke into the woman's locked flat on the night of February 3 when she had gone to attend a birthday party, Kanadia police station in charge KP Yadav said.

''He set the flat on fire. The blaze was doused by fire brigade and police personnel. Dhaketa's act was caught on CCTV. The 34-year-old woman is a widow and knew him. However, she stopped talking to him some time ago,'' the official said.

''He was angry at her for this. Dhaketa informed her after he set the flat on fire. He had also issued threats to her over phone,'' Yadav added.

Dhaketa was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 457 (trespassing into premises by breaking into at night) and 436 (malignant use of inflammable substance with intent to burn down a building), Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

