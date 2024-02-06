Left Menu

Man on run for 7 months held in case of bid to kill shop owner in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 08:55 IST
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man who was on the run for more than seven months in connection with a case of attempt to murder a meat shop owner in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

A group of 7-8 persons allegedly attacked the shop owner in Dhokali locality with sharp weapons on June 14 last year after he failed to fulfil their demand of providing them information about an individual, senior police inspector Anand Raorane said.

The shop owner was severely injured in the attack and underwent treatment in a hospital.

The police then registered a case against the accused, including the 27-year-old man who was absconding, under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 143 (unlawful sembly), 144 (joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), the official said.

After receiving information about the accused man's presence near the Thane circuit house, the police apprehended him at around 3 pm on Monday when he arrived near the location to meet a person accused in an extortion case, he said.

Two other accused in the attempt to murder case had been arrested earlier, the police said.

