Fire at commercial complex in Ahmednagar; no casualties

There was a hospital on the second floor, and patients and staff were evacuated safely, said Shankar Misal, chief fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

PTI | Ahmednagar | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 13:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at a commercial complex, which had a hospital among other establishments, in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Tuesday morning, a fire official said. No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the office of a finance company on the third floor of Sai Midas Complex around 9.30 am, the official said.

''Four water tankers were dispatched to the scene, and the fire was brought under control in one hour. There was a hospital on the second floor, and patients and staff were evacuated safely,'' said Shankar Misal, chief fire officer of the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation.

The cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

