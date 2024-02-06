Left Menu

China coast guard vessels enter disputed waters in East China Sea

Updated: 06-02-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:15 IST
China's Coast Guard said on Tuesday it patrolled the waters of the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkaku Islands.

The islands, which lie in the East China Sea, are jointly claimed by China, Japan and Taiwan. Japan's Coast Guard separately said in a bulletin that it was repeatedly urging the four Chinese coast guard vessels to leave "our territorial waters".

Chinese coastguard vessels last entered the waters on Jan. 27, Japan's Coast Guard said.

