Left Menu

Six wounded in attack on Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed

(Recasts with minister's comments about terror attack, details from scene) ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Six people including three police officers were wounded in an attempted terror attack in front of an Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday that left the two shooters killed in a gun battle, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:45 IST
Six wounded in attack on Istanbul courthouse, shooters killed

(Recasts with minister's comments about terror attack, details from scene) ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) -

Six people including three police officers were wounded in an attempted terror attack in front of an Istanbul courthouse on Tuesday that left the two shooters killed in a gun battle, authorities said. The shooters - a woman and a man - were believed to be with the leftist DHKP-C militant group, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X. They fired on a police checkpoint near the central courthouse at 0846 GMT.

"An attempted terror attack was carried out today toward the checkpoint in front of the Caglayan Courthouse," Yerlikaya said. "It has been found that the two traitors - named E.Y. and P.B. - who have been neutralised were members of the DHKP/C terrorist organisation." Turkish officials often use initials to refer to suspects or victims in incidents. They usually use the term "neutralised" to mean killed.

Footage from the scene showed heavy police presence at the entrance to the courthouse, where entries and exits have been blocked. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said prosecutors had launched an investigation into the attack.

Last month, masked Islamic State gunmen killed one person at a church

in Istanbul during Sunday mass. Authorities have since captured several people suspected of being linked to the group

or the attack

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024