Saturation of govt schemes is real secularism, social justice: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that saturation of central government schemes in the states is "real secularism and social justice".

"In implementation of several schemes of the central government, Goa has attained 100 per cent saturation," Modi said, addressing the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa public meeting in Margao town of South Goa.

"When there is saturation of schemes, differences between people end. Every beneficiary gets the entire benefit. When there is saturation, people don't have to pay bribe to get their rights," he said.

"Saturation (of welfare scheme where all beneficiaries get the facilities) is the real secularism and social justice. Saturation is Modi's guarantee to Goa and the country," he said.

To attain this saturation, the central government conducted Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Modi said.

"Those who were away from the government schemes also benefited from Modi's guarantee after this Yatra," he said.

During the public meeting, Modi inaugurated the campus of National Institute of Technology (NIT) at Cuncolim, National Institute of Water Sports at Dona Paula and Waste Management Facility at Curchorem.

He also laid the foundation stone for a ropeway project between Panaji and Reis Magos fort and for 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Xelpem in South Goa.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were present at the event.

