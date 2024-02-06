Left Menu

Greenpeace conducts roundtable on climate change

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 16:13 IST
Greenpeace conducts roundtable on climate change
  • Country:
  • India

Environmental group Greenpeace India held a roundtable discussion here over climate change.

In an effort to engage with the issue of the extreme impact of climate change on marginalised communities, Greenpeace launched People For Climate – a climate justice campaign, the organisation said in a release.

The roundtable session held on Monday focused on two main aspects of the campaign - the direct experiences of communities and the role of policies in addressing climate challenges.

''Community representatives, climate change experts, journalists and civil society groups actively participated, providing valuable insights that contribute depth and direction to the climate justice movement,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024