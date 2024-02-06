Left Menu

Georgia accuses Ukraine of trying to spread war after explosives found at border

The party is seen within Georgia as having steered what was once one of the most pro-Western former Soviet states in a more pro-Russian direction, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Ukraine's embassy said it was looking into the allegations by the Georgian security service "regarding the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in illegal activities", and called on Tbilisi not to politicise the incident.

Reuters | Tbilisi | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:21 IST
Georgia accuses Ukraine of trying to spread war after explosives found at border
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Georgia's acting prime minister accused Ukraine on Tuesday of trying to spread war to his country, after authorities seized what they said was a truck loaded with explosives bound for Russia. Georgia's State Security Service said on Monday it had seized the clandestine shipment of explosives bound for the Russian city of Voronezh, hidden in a cargo of car batteries driven overland from Ukraine via Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

The incident recalls a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea in Oct. 2022, which Moscow says was carried out by Kyiv using explosives hidden in a truck sent from Ukraine on a long route over third countries. "This once again confirms what, in principle, the high-ranking officials of the Ukrainian government openly said that they wanted and probably still want: a second front in our country," Georgian Prime Minister-designate Iralki Kobakhidze said, in remarks reported by media outlet Interpressnews.

Kobakhidze has been appointed to replace Irakli Garibashvili, who stepped down as prime minister last week to let the Georgian Dream party, which has ruled the country since 2013, pick a new figure to lead it into elections this year. The party is seen within Georgia as having steered what was once one of the most pro-Western former Soviet states in a more pro-Russian direction, particularly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine's embassy said it was looking into the allegations by the Georgian security service "regarding the involvement of Ukrainian citizens in illegal activities", and called on Tbilisi not to politicise the incident. Ukraine's ambassador to Georgia was recalled for consultations in March 2023 due to disagreements between the two countries, and later fired by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, leaving the embassy with a lower ranking diplomat in charge.

Russia has troops stationed in two breakaway regions of Georgia and fought a brief war there in 2008. Georgia was once linked with Ukraine and Moldova as former Soviet states keenest on closer integration with the West, but since Russia's invasion of Ukraine it has fallen behind those others in pursuing membership of NATO and the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024