US trade panel strikes down dumping duties on food can steel imports

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Tuesday voted to strike down U.S. anti-dumping duties on tin mill steel used in food cans from Canada, China, Germany and South Korea, finding that these imports did not injure domestic steelmakers.

The independent panel said in a statement that it also voted to terminate the tin mill steel anti-dumping duty investigation for South Korea.

