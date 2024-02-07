Saudi Arabia says there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel without an independent Palestinian state
Saudi Arabia has told the U.S. its position is firm that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognised on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem, and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
