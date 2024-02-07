Left Menu

1 killed, 3 injured as leopard pounces on car in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-02-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 11:42 IST
1 killed, 3 injured as leopard pounces on car in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and three others were injured when a leopard pounced on a car, which fell 150 feet deep into a gorge near Hawan village of this district last night, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the occupants of the car were returning after attending a marriage in Mandi district, he said.

The spokesperson said that Himmat Singh, who was driving the car, was killed, while three others were injured as the leopard pounced upon the vehicle. The impact was so much that the vehicle fell into a gorge, he added.

The nearby villagers informed the police on knowing about the incident and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment where the doctors declared Himmat Singh brought dead, the spokesperson said.

The Ghumarwin police has sent the body of the deceased to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem and a case of accident has been registered, he added.

Further investigation is on into the matter, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024