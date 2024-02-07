1 killed, 3 injured as leopard pounces on car in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

One person was killed and three others were injured when a leopard pounced on a car, which fell 150 feet deep into a gorge near Hawan village of this district last night, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the occupants of the car were returning after attending a marriage in Mandi district, he said.

The spokesperson said that Himmat Singh, who was driving the car, was killed, while three others were injured as the leopard pounced upon the vehicle. The impact was so much that the vehicle fell into a gorge, he added.

The nearby villagers informed the police on knowing about the incident and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment where the doctors declared Himmat Singh brought dead, the spokesperson said.

The Ghumarwin police has sent the body of the deceased to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem and a case of accident has been registered, he added.

Further investigation is on into the matter, the spokesperson said.

