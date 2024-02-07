Left Menu

HC adjourns hearing on plea challenging order allowing Hindu prayers in Gyanvapi mosque cellar

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:29 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the plea challenging the order allowing Hindu prayers in a cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque to February 12.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which looks after the affairs of the mosque in Varanasi adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, had filed the plea on Friday last week challenging the Varanasi court order allowing prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The Allahabad High Court had not given any immediate relief to the Gyanvapi Masjid committee which had challenged the Varanasi district court order.

