Ukraine downs 29 missiles and 15 drones launched by Russia - Ukrainian army chief

Ukraine's air defence shot down 29 missiles and 15 drones launched by Russia in a massive attack on Wednesday, the Ukrainian army chief said.

Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Russian forces launched 64 missiles and drones in several waves of the attack. A total of 44 missiles and drones were downed, he added on the Telegram messaging app.

