Sweden ends investigation into Nord Stream pipeline blasts

The multi-billion dollar Nord Stream pipelines transporting Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea were ruptured by a series of blasts in Swedish and Danish waters in September 2022, releasing vast amounts of methane into the air. Danish police have said the pipelines were hit by powerful explosions and Swedish investigators in have confirmed that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:20 IST
Swedish prosecutors said on Wednesday they would drop further investigation into explosions on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, confirming earlier media reports.

that traces of explosives found on site conclusively showed that sabotage had taken place. Sweden, Denmark and Germany launched separate investigations into the Nord Stream blasts, each tightly controlling information. The Danish and German probes are still ongoing.

If no conclusive evidence is found by either of the remaining investigations, the mystery behind one of the most audacious acts of infrastructure sabotage in modern history could remain unsolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

