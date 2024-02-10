NIA Launches Multiple Raids in Tamil Nadu in Connection with Coimbatore Car Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Saturday initiated searches in atleast 27 locations in Tamil Nadu related to the ISIS-inspired car bomb blast case in Coimbatore in which 15 people were arrested. The prime suspect identified as Jamesha Mubeen, whom the agency said was a suicide bomber, was killed when his vehicle carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded in October 2022.

The raids are simultaneously going on in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts, on the premises of those suspected to have links with ISIS or its sympathisers, a source said. The searches commenced in the small hours today. Further details are awaited.

The case was initially registered by the Ukkadam police in Coimbatore city and subsequently handed over to the NIA, which officially re-registered it on October 27, 2022. The arrested suspect has been identified as Tahanaseer, a resident of Coimbatore. He allegedly conspired with Jamesha Mubeen and Mohammed Thoufeek to commit the terror attack in front of the ancient Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Temple at Eswaran Kovil Street, Ukkadam in Coimbatore on October 23, the NIA had said.

The vehicle carrying the IED was driven by Jamesha Mubeen, with whom Tahanaseer and Mohammed Thoufeeq were closely associated, the agency said.

Investigations revealed that the deceased accused, Jamesha, was deeply inspired and motivated by the radical ISIS ideology.

