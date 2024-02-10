Left Menu

Former SP MLA Roshan Lal Verma alleges receiving death threats

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 12:06 IST
Former Samajwadi Party MLA Roshan Lal Verma on Saturday claimed that he has received death threats from callers using different numbers. He further claimed that abuses were also hurled at him, police said.

The Superintendent of Police has handed over the investigation in the matter to the cyber cell.

Verma told PTI on Saturday that the ''accused was calling me from different numbers, threatening to kill me and abusing me continuously when I said anything.'' He said that due to this, he has become ''very much mentally disturbed''.

He added that till now, he has noted down 10 mobile numbers from which he is being allegedly harassed.

The former MLA said that he has met Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena and given his complaint in this regard. Even after this, he again received phone calls from two numbers on Saturday morning. When his daughter picked up the phone, the caller used abusive language.

Meanwhile, SP Meena said that the complaint of the former MLA has been taken seriously and the cyber cell has been directed to investigate the matter.

