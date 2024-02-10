Left Menu

Former Pak PM Imran Khan granted bail in military installation attack cases while serving jail sentence

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:59 IST
Former Pak PM Imran Khan granted bail in military installation attack cases while serving jail sentence
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday granted bail to jailed former Pakistan premier Imran Khan in 12 cases linked to the May 9 attacks on military installations by his supporters following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

ATC Judge Malik Ejaz Asif granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan after fulfilling a surety bond of Rs 0.1 million in all 12 cases, including the General Headquarters (Pakistan Army) and Army Museum attack.

The court said there was no justification to keep Khan, 71, under arrest as all accused in May 9 cases were on bail.

Khan will remain in jail as he is convicted in many other cases.

The court's order came a day after independents backed by Khan's party won nearly 100 seats in the National Assembly.

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also granted bail in 13 cases in the same case.

Qureshi, who is also in prison facing charges in other cases, will not be released either.

Khan and PTI stalwart Qureshi were indicted in the cases on February 6.

The two were produced before the court, where the former prime minister informed the judge that he was illegally arrested on May 9 from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

Khan was booked in multiple cases related to the May 9 violence that erupted following his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

The cases registered in Rawalpindi included the attack on the gate of General Headquarters (GHQ), rioting in the office of a sensitive institution and others.

Khan had denied the allegations mentioned in the cases' first information reports.

Earlier, after his release from Adiala jail, Qureshi was whisked away by Punjab police from prison in connection with a case about the attack on the GHQ.

The anti-terrorism court also approved the bail application of former federal minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a case related to the May 9 attacks.

Once an ally of Khan, Rasheed, who later distanced himself from the party, was, however, released from the jail.

Dozens of cases have been registered against Khan since his government was toppled through a no-trust vote in April 2022 and so far he has been convicted in four of them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024