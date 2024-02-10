Left Menu

Jharkhand CM Commences Palamu Irrigation Project, Allocated Funds of Rs 456 crore

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 16:51 IST
Jharkhand CM Commences Palamu Irrigation Project, Allocated Funds of Rs 456 crore
Champai Soren Image Credit: Twitter(@ChampaiSoren)
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Saturday laid the foundation stone for an irrigation project worth Rs 456.62 crore, which will benefit the people of 96 villages in Palamu district. Addressing a gathering at Shivaji ground in Daltonganj, Soren said the Palamu region is a rain shadow area, and the project will help meet water demand in the district. “Earlier governments in the state were aware of the fact that the Palamu region is a rain shadow zone but no one has worked for a concrete solution for irrigation and drinking water for the people in the area,” he said.

The Palamu Pipeline Irrigation project aims at bringing water from three rivers of the district through underground pipelines to feed various reservoirs to meet the demand for drinking and irrigation, Soren said.

The project, which is expected to be completed in two years, will benefit the people of 96 villages in Chainpur, Medininagar, Satbarwa, Vishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Hydernagar, Mohammadganj blocks.

Speaking on the long-pending North-Koel Reservoir project, Soren said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the revival of the project on January 5, 2019 and promised that it would be completed soon. But it is yet to be done,'' he said. The North-Koel project aims at providing water for irrigation in 1.11 lakh hectares of land, including 91,000 hectares in Bihar, had been started in 1972. But it was stopped by the forest department of then undivided Bihar in 1993. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The central government had, in August 2017, given the go-ahead to complete the remaining work of the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024