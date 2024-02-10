Left Menu

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea

No Russian civilian or military vessels were damaged, it said. The Black Sea is a vital route for Russian and Ukrainian grain exports.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 17:31 IST
Russia said on Saturday it had repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian "civilian transport ships" on Friday evening in the southwestern area of the Black Sea, a key artery for grain and oil exports from both countries.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Russia's defence ministry said one Ukrainian naval drone involved in the attack had been destroyed and the rest disabled by artillery fire or electronic warfare. No Russian civilian or military vessels were damaged, it said.

The Black Sea is a vital route for Russian and Ukrainian grain exports. Last July, Russia refused to renew a Turkish-brokered deal providing for safe grain exports through the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

