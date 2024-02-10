Palestinian figure close to Hamas survives Israeli strike in Lebanon, three others killed-sources
Three other people were killed, including one Hezbollah fighter, the security sources said. The strike was much deeper into Lebanese territory than the usual exchanges of fire between Hamas ally Hezbollah and the Israeli military, which have been mostly limited to the border region.
(Adds Hezbollah context) CAIRO, Feb 10 (Reuters) -
An Israeli strike about 60 kilometers inside Lebanon's southern border on Saturday targeted a Palestinian figure close to Hamas but he survived, four security sources told Reuters. Three other people were killed, including one Hezbollah fighter, the security sources said.
The strike was much deeper into Lebanese territory than the usual exchanges of fire between Hamas ally Hezbollah and the Israeli military, which have been mostly limited to the border region. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
