Left Menu

Customs seize luxury wrist watches worth Rs 1.70 cr; arrest made at airport

Two luxury wrist watches priced at a whopping Rs 1.70 crore was seized from an air passenger, the Customs department said.Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths intercepted him on his arrival from Hong Kong on February 5.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:21 IST
Customs seize luxury wrist watches worth Rs 1.70 cr; arrest made at airport
  • Country:
  • India

Two luxury wrist watches priced at a whopping Rs 1.70 crore was seized from an air passenger, the Customs department said.

Acting on specific inputs, the department sleuths intercepted him on his arrival from Hong Kong on February 5. On examination, the officials recovered the luxury watches worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were concealed in his baggage. Investigations revealed that the passenger was acting as a 'carrier' and was supposed to deliver the watches to another individual for a monetary benefit, an official release from R Srinivasa Naik, the Principal Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said on Saturday. The passenger was arrested and an investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024