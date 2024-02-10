Land mine containing two batteries defused in J-K's Rajouri

A land mine was recovered along with two 12-volt batteries in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, officials said. The explosive substance was seized by security forces during a search operation at Galhuti village in Manjakote area this afternoon, they said.

The officials said the land mine has gathered rust, indicating that it was kept hidden by terrorists operating in the area over a decade ago. No one was arrested in connection with the recovery, the officials said.

